Resource fair for area veterans taking place in Richmond the first week of October

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond is hosting a veterans and family resource fair very soon.

The event, which will take place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Military Retirees Club (2220 Sledd St., Richmond, Va. 23222), and aims to help vets follow up on claims and seek mental health services.

There will be free life planning document and transitional services for those returning to civilian life.

The Virginia Barber School will also be offering free haircuts.

For more information, contact E. Yvette Jones at (804) 646-3054 or email e.jones@richmondgov.com.