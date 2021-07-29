Retired officer, family of fallen sergeant want Richmond’s Police Memorial statue at the Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– A retired Richmond Police officer and the grandson of a fallen sergeant are pleading with the General Assembly to put the Richmond Police Memorial statue in Capitol Square. The statue has been vandalized several times in the past. Most recently, it was covered in red spray paint last June during unrest throughout the city.

The statue has been moved around several times since it was unveiled in the late 1980s. Now, the advocates said it needs to be placed somewhere safe and protected — for good. However, the General Assembly needs to take action for that to happen.

“After continuous pleas, the police department did not protect our statue last summer,” said retired RPD officer Glenwood Burly. The statue was removed from Byrd Park for safe keeping and has sat in storage ever since. “Our beautiful bronze statue is homeless,” Burley said.

The tall bronze figure memorializes the dozens of RPD officers who’ve died in the line of duty. “There are nine names on this plaque that I worked with, went on calls with, drank a beer with,” Burley said.

He is calling on the general assembly to allow the statue in the secured Capitol Square. “In a number of months, I will be 80-years-old,” he said. “I do not intend to die allowing our symbol of sacrifice to be abandoned once more in a dark warehouse,” he said.

“Every day that the statue remains hidden in a warehouse is another day we’re denying its symbolism of supreme sacrifice,” he told 8News.

After the statue was vandalized in June of 2020, “I felt sick to my stomach,” said Penn Burke. His grandfather, Harvey Burke, was shot and killed on duty in 1925. He said the piece of art needs a permanent, safe home.

“These are officers that were sworn to serve and protect and they died doing their jobs,” he said.

Burley said he’s contacted a handful of lawmakers about introducing legislation to allow the statue on capitol grounds and is waiting for responses. “It’s the only venue that can provide and assure our police memorial its due honor.”

In 1870, a balcony in the capitol collapsed and numerous RPD officers were among those dead in the accident. The advocates said that’s another reason the statue should be in Capitol Square.

Messages to the Governor’s Office for comments were not returned as of Thursday evening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.