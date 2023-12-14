RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The revitalization of Richmond’s historic Byrd Park Pump House is set to continue moving forward, thanks to a recent $100,000 grant from the Roller-Bottimore Foundation.

The donation was given to Friends of Pump House, a fiscally sponsored organization under Friends of the James River Park. The organization said the grant was the largest donation received in its history.

The grant money will fund ongoing window and door restoration work that began in 2021 on the currently shuttered and dilapidated building. Upon completion, all windows and doors on the main floor of the building will be restored, allowing for further progress on renovation work inside the building.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive this generous donation from the Roller-Bottimore Foundation, which is the largest in our history,” said Penn Markham, President of Friends of Pump House. “By allowing us to restore a large number of windows in the building, we can ensure that the Pump House remains secure and protected against the elements, which is critical to preserving this historic structure for generations. We are grateful to the Foundation for their generosity and look forward to getting started on this exciting project.”

Friends of Pump House and Friends of the James River Park have been working alongside the City of Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities and the Historic Richmond Foundation to develop a project plan to revitalize Pump House, which acted as the Richmond City waterworks from 1883-1924.

The late 19th-century building was constructed by Wilfred Emory Cutshaw and is an example of the Gothic Revival Style.

The unique design of the building and picturesque location just off the James River allowed for Pump House to serve the community in more than one capacity — supplying Richmonders with water and providing a dramatic open-air dance hall used for educational and entertainment ventures.

Josh Stutz, Executive Director of Friends of the James River Park, said the major investment from the Roller-Bottimore Foundation will help to keep the building secure and improve the overall look of the building as the group works to find funding to continue additional restoration projects.

While the building is usually closed to the public, Friends of Pump House does periodically host tours of the historic structure.