RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A series of events will be hosted in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood in January to commemorate Revolutionary War history.

Although Richmond is known for its Civil War history, many significant events occurred in and near Virginia’s capital during the Revolutionary War, including the 1781 raid on the city by British General Benedict Arnold.

To commemorate Arnold’s Raid, as well as the Revolution in Richmond more broadly, events will be held between Thursday, Jan. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 7, with tours, re-enactments, educational talks from authors and experts and more.

The schedule and location of activities follows:

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, Randy Flood, host of The Real American Revolution Multimedia Center & Consortium for Civic Education, will speak about the coming of the war and events 250 years ago in 1773. The program will take place at the Libbie Mill Library, 2100 Libbie Lake East Street in Henrico County.

From noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, re-enactors from the 6th Virginia Regiment will have an encampment open to the public at the Clarke-Palmore House, 904 McCoul St. in Henrico County.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6 , re-enactors representing American, British, and German troops will be set up at the Chimborazo Medical Museum at 3215 East Broad Street in Richmond. Activities will include weapons demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m., a noon kid’s militia drill, colonial toys and games to play, quill writing, spinning wool, music, and displays about historic food, clothing, weapons and more. Representatives from area Revolutionary War historical groups and museums will be set up with displays and exhibits.

Various events will be held throughout the day on Sunday, Jan. 7 , including: At 10 a.m. , guests will enjoy a Revolutionary Richmond walking tour, exploring sites associated with the Revolution in downtown Richmond. Attendees will learn about prisons, hospitals, headquarters, military occupation and civilian life. The tour is two miles and begins at the Farm Fresh on East Main Street: 2320 East Main Street in Richmond. From 12:30 to 4 p.m. , attendees will enjoy presentations by historians at Historic St. John’s Church, 2319 E Broad St. in Richmond. At 1 p.m. , guests can mosey to the Old Stone House and Lafayette in Richmond to hear from Chris Semtner, Poe Museum Curator. At 2 p.m. , attendees will learn about Edward Carrington and the preservation of his grave marker, Stephen Wilson, Executive Director at St. John’s Church Foundation. At 3 p.m. , guests will hear from Mark Maloy, author and historian with Emerging Revolutionary War about his book, “Actuated by Zeal in the Cause: Lesser Known Continental Soldiers from Virginia.” At 4 p.m. , a conclusion event will be hosted.

All activities are free. For more information, guests can contact Park Ranger Bert Dunkerly at bert_dunkerly@nps.gov or call Historic St. John’s Church at 804-648-5015.

Additional information is available on the National Park Service’s website or Facebook page.