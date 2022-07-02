No one was injured in a fire at a vacant house on North 19th Street in Richmond’s East End. (Photo: Richmond Fire)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department crews worked quickly to put out a fire at a vacant house near Lucks Field in the East End.

According to a tweet from the department, crews responded to 1423 North 19th Street at around 7:07 p.m. on Saturday, July 2 for a report of a fire. When they got there, they saw smoke coming from the back of the house.

The firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire and marked it under control at 7:25 p.m., no one was injured and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.