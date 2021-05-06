RFD identifies victim of Friday’s fatal Northside fire

RICHMOND, VA. (WRC) — The Richmond Fire Department has identified the victim of last Friday’s fatal house fire in Northside.

The victim has been identified as Leroy Davis, 75-years-old.

The department said at about 9:41 a.m. on April 30, the crews responded to a house fire on 3216 Delaware Avenue. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home, which had clutter conditions inside.

A mayday was declared for a firefighter injury at 9:56 a.m. The department said he was working on the second floor of the home when he began to fall through a hole. The firefighter caught himself, and other crew members pulled him back up, then helped him outside.

RFD said that hoarding inside of the home led to challenging conditions for fire crews.

At 9:57 a.m. RFD said they found Davis on the second floor who was quickly taken outside. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The department’s investigation revealed the fire was accidental and started in a first-floor room on the left side of the residence.