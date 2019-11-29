Community mourns slain RFD lieutenant, mother of 3: ‘She will be missed but never forgotten’

The Richmond Fire Department shared a brief statement Friday on the death of Lt. Ashley Berry, a mother of three and veteran of the department who was shot in Hopewell on Thanksgiving night.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department shared a brief statement Friday on the death of Lt. Ashley Berry, a mother of three and veteran of the department who was shot in Hopewell on Thanksgiving night.

Lt. Berry began serving the department in January 2011 and was recently promoted to lieutenant after being assigned to the fire marshal’s office, a spokesman for RFD told 8News. She died after being shot in Hopewell on Thursday.

Authorities responded to the 1000 block of Sunnyside Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting in the area. Police said officers found a victim, later identified as 33-year-old Ashley Berry, with serious gunshot wounds.

She was taken to John Randolph Medical Center and then VCU Medical Center for treatment. On Friday, Berry was pronounced dead at the hospital.

An outpouring of support and emotion has come out following the news of Lt. Berry’s death.

We are at a loss for words. Another one of our young members taken too soon. Sister Berry was an E Board member of Local 995. She cared about the job and tried to do it the right way. She was a single mother of three and loved them unconditionally. Prayers please. @RFDVA pic.twitter.com/59ANuuPLqn — Richmond IAFF L-995 (@IAFFLocal995RVA) November 29, 2019

RFD released a statement on Lt. Berry’s death on Friday afternoon

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the passing of one of our members of the department Lt. Ashley Berry. Lt. Berry passed away on November 29, 2019 in Hopewell, VA. Lt. Berry was a valued member of our Fire Department family and the community as she served proudly since January 29, 2011,” RFD said in the statement.

“She was recently assigned to our Fire Marshals Office this year. She leaves behind three children, please keep LT Berry’s family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be missed but never forgotten.”

LATEST HEADLINES: