RFD rescues intoxicated man from roof on W Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews with the Richmond Fire Department rescued a man from a roof on W Broad Street today after discovering he was too intoxicated to climb down on his own.

According to an RFD tweet, firefighters were called to the scene at 1813 W Broad Street around 11 a.m.

When they got there, a man was on the roof of a building — too inebriated to climb down on his own. So rather than use a ladder, crews put the man into a stokes basket and carefully lowered him down using the basket and ropes attached to the firetruck arm.

The man declined medical treatment once back on the sidewalk.

