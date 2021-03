RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued a woman from a rock in the middle of the James River near Pony Pasture on Friday.

According to a tweet from RFD, the woman was stuck just downstream of the popular river spot.

Crews were called to 7300 Riverside Drive around 4:45 p.m. to retrieve the woman from the river. They were able to successfully reach her and bring her back to shore. Crews had her back to land around 5 p.m.