RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) have announced the recipients of a $332,000 fund to address community health disparities.

This is the second round of the Health Equity Fund (HEF) which was established by the Richmond City Council in October 2021 with an initial investment of $5 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The first round of the HEF included an investment of $230,000 earlier this summer.

On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the following recipients were announced:

The Daily Planet Health Service was awarded $25,000

Opportunity Alliance of Richmond was awarded $50,000

The Waymakers Foundation was awarded $107,000

The Community Doula Program received $150,000

According to RHHD, these organizations address access to healthcare, particularly for those who are systemically disadvantaged.

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

(Photo: Paul Nevadomski, 8News)

“We can reduce the racial health disparities we see in infant mortality, opioid overdoses, mental health, severe COVID-19 and chronic diseases with close collaboration between government, public health, and community organizations,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “Our investments today in community-based solutions will help ensure we have the best people and tools available to achieve health equity in our great city.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RHHD will continue to notify the public of future rounds of funding, which will occur through 2024.