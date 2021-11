RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU is reporting a surge in cases of a rare COVID-19 related complication in children. Last month, 15 kids were hospitalized at the same time with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). That's the hospital's highest peak since the pandemic started, according to VCU Health officials.

Before this peak, they said just two or three children would be hospitalized with the syndrome at the same time.