RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 10-year-old boy from Richmond is making his Broadway tour debut as Young Simba in “The Lion King” – meet Jordan Pendleton!

Jordan is a Mary Munford Elementary school student and said he feels “so blessed to be in one biggest productions in the world.”

He said his mother asked him if he wanted to audition for the role and after a few auditions, he got the part. He is excited to be part of the “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” ensemble.

Jordan added that he has dreams of being in movies some day.

The star himself joined us virtually in the 8News studio to tell us more about the buildup to getting his role in the play and how he fell in love with acting.

Take a look at his interview with 8News Anchor Delaney Hall: