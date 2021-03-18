Richmond 3rd in the nation for attracting new residents during the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In an analysis of 38 major metropolitan areas across the U.S. LinkedIn said Richmond attracted the third-largest amount of new residents during the pandemic.

Here are the top 10 cities who attracted the most resident since last April:

Salt Lake City, Ut. Jacksonville, Fl. Richmond, Va. Sacramento, Ca. Cleveland, Oh. Tampa Bay Fl. Milwaukee, Wi. Kansas City, Mo. Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Fl. Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill, Nc.

LinkedIn said these cities all were reasonably affordable and had spacious geography. They added outdoor space played a huge factor in 2020, allowing people to go outside even with all the pandemic restrictions.

Larger cities with less outdoor space, like New York City and Chicago, were at the bottom of the list.

The methodology LinkedIn said it used was members changing their location on their profile. They said their analysts then calculated the inflow-and outflow ratios for 38 major metropolitan areas across the U.S. from April 2020 to February 2021.