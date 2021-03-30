Richmond 5th District city councilmember announces she has COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilmember Stephanie Lynch announced on Facebook Tuesday night that she has COVID-19.

The 5th District representative’s post states that she has been infected with the virus and so has one of the people who work in her district office.

She goes on to state that the experience has been humbling and to thank people working throughout the pandemic to keep others safe and healthy.

Lynch used her post as a reminder to people to stay safe as the virus continues spreading.