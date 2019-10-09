Councilwoman skeptical over proposed measure requiring stolen guns to be reported within 24 hours

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney announced he will introduce an ordinance to Richmond City Council that will require lost or stolen firearms be reported to Richmond police within 24 hours.

If passed, failing to do so could end in a civil penalty.

“We’re just tired of waiting for the General Assembly, and frankly, enough is enough,” Stoney said Wednesday.

He said lost or stolen guns can end up on the illegal gun market where they can be used in crime.

“This piece of legislation is another tool in the toolbox of our police department,” Stoney said.

There have been 354 known guns stolen this year in Richmond, but Stoney said that number is probably higher.

“We continue to seize firearms that have never been reported stolen that are involved in illegal activity, they’re involved in criminal possession,” said Police Chief William Smith.

Councilwoman Kim Gray said she thinks the ordinance would bring awareness but is not sure there would be an increase in reported lost or stolen firearms as a result.

“Anyone who is doing something nefarious isn’t all of a sudden going to start following this particular law,” said Gray.

However, the councilwoman said she would be in support of it.

“I think it brings awareness. I’m not sure what the impact would actually be,” she said.

Mayor Stoney said the City believes they have the local authority to enforce this through the Police Powers Act. The ordinance will be introduced to City Council at Monday’s meeting.

LATEST STORIES: