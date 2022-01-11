Richmond 911 switcES to internet-based system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications announced that it has switched to an Internet Protocol-based 911 system.

The department said it switched from relying on copper wires for calls to the digital system in late 2021. While they began preparing for the switch in 2018, it wasn’t deployed until October of last year.

“We are consistently on the forefront of technological innovations,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. “This advancement to Next Generation 911 allows us to continue to provide outstanding 911 emergency services to the city of Richmond.”

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications said a majority of its calls come from cell phones. This new system helps them more accurately locate 911 calls thanks to the graphic information systems on mobile phones.

“Next Generation 911 not only improves our system now, but it also will allow us to take advantage of future technological advances,” Willoughby said.

The department said advances could include accepting the transmission of images and videos or with smart devices and sensors in the future.