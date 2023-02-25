RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 911 operators are your first line of help in crisis. On Friday, Feb. 24, the city of Richmond officially added 13 new staffers to their team. This group graduated their training and is the largest class in about seven years.

Stephen Willoughby, Richmond’s Director of Emergency Communications, Preparedness, and Response noted how this directly helps combat the ongoing staffing shortages plaguing the public safety sector.

“You can’t just pull anyone off the street and answer 911 calls,” Willoughby said. “These have to be very unique individuals that have a passion for this.”

One of those individuals, Tish Lara Jarvis, shared why she felt drawn to this position.

“I love to help,” Jarvis said. “I think it was really interesting to see what actually goes on in the city.”

As part of the effort to stimulate increased interest in the role, the department increased the salary by 15% and added mental health days.

“I was probably a little stressed at first,” Jarvis responded when asked about the rigorous training routine. “But it was well worth it.”

Last year alone, Richmond dispatched 298,665 calls for service. When the center receives more calls than they have operators, callers receive an automated message, which can be the last thing someone wants to hear when in distress.

“We can really help out with response time,” Jarvis explained.

She said she and her new colleagues are passionate about doing what they can to make the community feel safer.

Richmond hopes to eventually have 85 dispatchers. This newest class brings the total number of these operators to around 57. Therefore, the team is actively seeking to fill about 28 vacancies. Applications for the next July training academy open next week.