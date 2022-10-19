RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond International Airport will be offering its first-ever direct flight to Phoenix, Az. starting in 2023.

The announcement made on Wednesday, Oct. 19 detailed that the flight would be offered through Breeze Airways starting Feb. 10. Since the carrier began service in May 2021, it has steadily increased its offerings from Richmond, including nonstop flights to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and more.

As of now, the direct flight out of Richmond will be the only nonstop flight to Phoenix offered in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

“We always look forward to providing more convenient and affordable service for our Richmond Guests,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President in a release. “This new route will give our Guests a faster, more convenient way to Arizona.”

When flying with Breeze, guests have the ability to choose from three different price bundles, “Nice,” “Nicer,” and “Nicest.” Each offer sits at a different price point and includes varying features.