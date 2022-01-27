Richmond Ambulance Authority, health district vaccinate hundreds of patients at their homes

Since the program started, RAA has administered 354 vaccinations to homebound patients.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Ambulance Authority (RAA) partnered with the Richmond City Health District began giving vaccines to people in their homes in April of 2021 — and the initiative was put to use by residents.

The organization began administering COVID-19 vaccines to homebound patients on April 12, 2021, in an effort to vaccinate city residents who were unable to get to a vaccination site, doctor’s office or pharmacy.

The number has continued to grow and RAA is encouraging unvaccinated residents who do not have easy access to the vaccine to schedule a homebound visit through the Richmond City Health District.

“We know vaccines work, are safe and effective in our fight against COVID-19,” said RAA CEO Chip Decker. “This program continues to be a wonderful option for those in the community suffering barriers when it comes to access to the vaccine.”

During the program’s peak, RAA was vaccinating up to 20 homebound patients per week.

RAA and RCHD are continuing to provide homebound vaccinations. Residents interested in scheduling a homebound vaccination can call RCHD’s hotline at 804-205-3501 on weekdays, 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.