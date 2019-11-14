1  of  3
Richmond ambulance involved in rollover crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Emergency crews have responded to the rollover crash involving an ambulance in Richmond.

It happened in the area of Hull Street and Belt Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Wednesday night. A portion of the area is closed off.

It appears that multiple people were injured as a result of the crash, according to a witness at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Richmond Ambulance Authority told 8News that two employees were in the ambulance but no patients were at the time of the crash. The two Richmond Ambulance Authority employees inside reported only minor injuries.

Police told 8News an investigation is underway.

