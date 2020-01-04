Richmond among best cities to find a job in 2020, survey says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The River City is flowing with job opportunities.

Richmond is ranked the 69th best city to find a job in the new year, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website assessed employment growth and opportunity for more than 180 cities nationwide.

Richmond was one of five Virginia cities to make the list: Virginia Beach (37) Chesapeake (63) Newport News (96) and Norfolk (134).

The top-5 cities to make the list include:

1 Scottsdale, AZ 65.50 2 4 2 South Burlington, VT 65.47 1 10 3 San Francisco, CA 63.17 3 30 4 Austin, TX 61.82 6 21 5 Fremont, CA 61.53 4 67

LATEST STORIES: