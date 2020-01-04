Richmond among best cities to find a job in 2020, survey says

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The River City is flowing with job opportunities.

Richmond is ranked the 69th best city to find a job in the new year, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website assessed employment growth and opportunity for more than 180 cities nationwide.

Richmond was one of five Virginia cities to make the list: Virginia Beach (37) Chesapeake (63) Newport News (96) and Norfolk (134).

The top-5 cities to make the list include:

1Scottsdale, AZ65.5024
2South Burlington, VT65.47110
3San Francisco, CA63.17330
4Austin, TX61.82621
5Fremont, CA61.53467

