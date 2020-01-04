Richmond among best cities to find a job in 2020, survey says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The River City is flowing with job opportunities.
Richmond is ranked the 69th best city to find a job in the new year, according to a report from WalletHub. The personal finance website assessed employment growth and opportunity for more than 180 cities nationwide.
Richmond was one of five Virginia cities to make the list: Virginia Beach (37) Chesapeake (63) Newport News (96) and Norfolk (134).
The top-5 cities to make the list include:
|1
|Scottsdale, AZ
|65.50
|2
|4
|2
|South Burlington, VT
|65.47
|1
|10
|3
|San Francisco, CA
|63.17
|3
|30
|4
|Austin, TX
|61.82
|6
|21
|5
|Fremont, CA
|61.53
|4
|67
