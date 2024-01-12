RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The union representing workers in Richmond’s social services and other departments has reached a tentative deal with the city that includes salary increases of nearly 11% over three years.

The Service Employees International Union Virginia 512 chapter agreed to a three-year labor contract with Richmond for employees in the city’s administrative and technical unit — a group the union said has close to 1,000 members and includes library and social services workers.

The tentative agreement needs to be voted on by employees in the union before going to the Richmond City Council for final approval. If approved, the labor contract will cover all workers in the unit, but only union members can vote on the deal.

“I believe this contract is a firm foundation, not only for city employees but for the residents and businesses as a whole,” Felicia Boney, a Department of Social Services employee who was part of the bargaining team, told 8News Friday.

The contract includes a 4% salary increase for workers in the unit effective July 1 and two 3.25% wage increases starting July 2025 and 2026, per a summary of the deal from SEIU Virginia 512.

Boney called the pay hikes a “big boost” for city workers who have not seen salary growth but said the increases get employees closer to having “a living wage,” not financial freedom. Boney said she believes the increases will let Richmond compete with nearby localities on public employee pay, helping the city address its ongoing staffing issues.

The agreement also calls for the creation of a joint labor and management committee to review employee pay, evaluations, and staffing, as well as make recommendations and set a framework for future changes to the contract.

Boney said it was a “huge win” to get this into the tentative deal, telling 8News the committee will ensure workers are at the table with management on workplace issues.

Under the deal, the city will have to prove it has “just cause” to discipline or fire employees in the unit and “immediately address” safety and health threats in the workplace.

It would also require meal breaks of at least 30 minutes to go uninterrupted, paid 15-minute breaks and workers to get time and a half in overtime pay. The deal would give workers 17 paid holidays a year, per SEIU Virginia 512’s summary.

“This is a historic moment, not just for the city of Richmond but for public workers across the commonwealth,” said LaNoral Thomas, SEIU Virginia 512’s president.

A city spokeswoman, Petula Burks, told 8News she couldn’t share details about the deal until it’s finalized but said the city administration is “optimistic about reaching an agreement.”

Both sides agreed to push back last December’s deadline to wrap up talks on a labor contract, taking offers to a neutral arbitrator who shared recommendations on areas of disagreement.

Boney acknowledged negotiating with the city was a “long, arduous process” that became difficult at times, but said it’s “water under the bridge” and that workers are focused on the future.

“We’re ready for, not a new page, but a new book working for the city of Richmond,” she said. “We believe this is the beginning.”

SEIU Virginia 512 members in the administrative and technical unit will meet at Richmond City Hall, the Social Service Building and the Social Services Department on Jan. 16-17 to discuss the tentative deal and then vote on it on Jan. 18-19 in the following locations and times:

City Hall (Old Deli on the First Floor), 900 E Broad St, Richmond

1/18/24 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

1/19/24 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Social Service Building, 730 Broad St., Richmond

1/18/24 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 7th Floor

1/19/24 – 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., 7th Floor

Richmond Social Services Department — 4100 Hull St., Richmond