People wait to get vaccinated at an event in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo: 8News Alex Thorson)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The mass vaccination site at Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond is closing at the end of the month.

Richmond and Henrico Health District Public Information Officer Cat Long said the closure is happening to increase COVID-19 vaccine accessibility and not due to lack of supply.

Long said the health district is setting up four community hubs around the city and county. Having smaller sites will make vaccines more accessible, she added.

NEW: The mass vaccination site at Richmond’s Arthur Ashe Center is closing at the end of the month, @VDHgov confirms. We’re told this isn’t a supply issue, but a transition to four “community hubs;” a goal to increase accessibility across the city. @8NEWS — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) April 14, 2021

Stay with 8News for updates.