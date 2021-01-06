Richmond and Henrico Health Districts hope to move into Phase 1b of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in February

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – We’re getting a closer look at when some local health districts hope to roll out the next phase of COVID-19 distribution.
The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced they hope to move into Phase 1b of vaccine distribution in February.
Phase 1b includes those over the age of 75 and other essential workers like grocery store employees, police officers, firefighters and people who work in education.
The districts are also working to vaccinate those in Phase 1a by opening an online interest form for eligible medical providers to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.
The form can be filled out by an employer of healthcare workers or by those who meet the qualifications. According to officials, those eligible who complete the form will be notified when a vaccine appointment is ready.
“We are following CDC and Virginia Department of Health’s guidance to vaccinate healthcare personnel as part of the first priority group because we rely on healthcare to diagnose and care for individuals with COVID-19 and because, by its very nature, their work may place them at greater risk of infection,” Deputy Director of Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Dr. Melissa Viray said. “This includes not just those working in hospitals, but also healthcare workers in the community. We need to make sure those individuals have access to vaccines, and this intake form can help make sure healthcare workers out in the community are able to receive the vaccine as soon as possible.”
Phase 1a includes residents of long term care facilities and certain healthcare workers.
To date, the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts have distributed 3,070 doses of the vaccine to people in Phase 1a. More than 14,300 Richmond and Henrico 1a eligible residents have been vaccinated through employers, pharmacies and the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, statewide 104,083 doses have been administered while 481,550 doses have been distributed.
