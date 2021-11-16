Richmond and Henrico Health Districts now offering walk-up appointments for boosters, doses for eligible ages

First grade student, 7-year-old Rihanna Chihuaque, receives a covid-19 vaccine at Arturo Velasquez Institute on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With COVID-19 vaccination efforts for children ages 5 to 11 now two weeks underway, Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are now offering walk-up appointments.

Children aged 5 to 11 who are ready for primary doses of the vaccine as well as eligible adults seeking booster shots can get a walk-up appointment.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 16, any eligible person of any approved age who is seeking their first series or booster dose can walk into RHHD clinics.

Appointments can still be made online or by calling 804-205-3501, but they are no longer required.

“After a couple of weeks of offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, our teams have more experience running pediatric clinics and we have a better sense of demand and clinic flow,” said Joanna Cirillo, Public Health Nurse. “We are now confidently able to offer all of our appointments to walk-ups… we hope this makes the process even easier and more accessible.”