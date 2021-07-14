Richmond and Henrico health districts offering free back-to-school vaccines, physicals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you need a physical or vaccine for the upcoming school year? The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts are offering free vaccinations and physicals so children can meet requirements for the upcoming school year.

Elementary students new to Richmond Public Schools must get a physical and be up to date with vaccinations to meet state requirements. There are also several vaccines that are needed to enter into 7th and 12th grades.

COVID-19 vaccines are not required to go to school but are highly encouraged in children ages 12 and up.

Childhood and COVID-19 vaccine events for RPS families:

Thursday, July 15th from 12 to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King and River City Middle Schools

Back-to-school physicals and childhood vaccines event for all school-aged children:

Tuesday, July 20th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Richmond City Health District (400 E Cary St)

Parents should note that physicals are for elementary school students only. No sports physicals are available at this time.