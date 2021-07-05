Richmond and Henrico health districts to hold 10 walk-up vaccination events this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City and Henrico County health districts will have 10 walk-up vaccination events this week for residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who are interested won’t need an appointment to get their shot. The free events start on Tuesday and will be across the area until Sunday.
Here’s a list of the walk-up vaccination events hosted by the health districts:
Tuesday, July 6: Downtown YMCA (pending confirmation)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Address: 2 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220
- Vaccine Type: TBD
Wednesday, July 7: Lafayette Gardens Apartments
- Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Address: 2219 Ruffin Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Wednesday, July 7: Whitcomb Resource Center
- Time: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 2106 Deforrest St., Richmond, Va. 23223
- Vaccine Type: Moderna
Wednesday, July 7: George Wythe High School
- Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Address: 4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, Va. 23225
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J
Friday, July 9: Henrico West Clinic
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 8600 Dixon Powers Dr., Richmond, Va. 23228
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer
Friday, July 9: Car Advantage Inc, West End Office
- Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
- Address: 3201 Hungary Spring Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J
Friday, July 9: Care Advantage Inc, Southside Office
- Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 10041 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23235
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J
Saturday, July 10: Oakmeade Apartments
- Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 300 Airport Pl., Highland Springs, Va. 23075
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J
Saturday, July 10: Gospel Fest (pending confirmation)
- Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Address: 2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. 23223
- Vaccine Type: TBD
Sunday, July 11: Brown’s Island
- Time: 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Address: Fitz and the Tantrums Outdoor Concert
- Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J