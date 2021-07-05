Richmond and Henrico health districts to hold 10 walk-up vaccination events this week

A member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre on the first day of the largest immunization program in the UK’s history on December 8, 2020 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Tallis – Pool / Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City and Henrico County health districts will have 10 walk-up vaccination events this week for residents seeking a COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who are interested won’t need an appointment to get their shot. The free events start on Tuesday and will be across the area until Sunday.

Here’s a list of the walk-up vaccination events hosted by the health districts:

Tuesday, July 6: Downtown YMCA (pending confirmation)

Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Address: 2 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220

2 W. Franklin St., Richmond, Va. 23220 Vaccine Type: TBD

Wednesday, July 7: Lafayette Gardens Apartments

Time: 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Address: 2219 Ruffin Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234

2219 Ruffin Rd., Richmond, Va. 23234 Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Wednesday, July 7: Whitcomb Resource Center

Time: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Address: 2106 Deforrest St., Richmond, Va. 23223

2106 Deforrest St., Richmond, Va. 23223 Vaccine Type: Moderna

Wednesday, July 7: George Wythe High School

Time: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Address: 4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, Va. 23225

4314 Crutchfield St., Richmond, Va. 23225 Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J

Friday, July 9: Henrico West Clinic

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Address: 8600 Dixon Powers Dr., Richmond, Va. 23228

8600 Dixon Powers Dr., Richmond, Va. 23228 Vaccine Type: Pfizer

Friday, July 9: Car Advantage Inc, West End Office

Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Address: 3201 Hungary Spring Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228

3201 Hungary Spring Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228 Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J

Friday, July 9: Care Advantage Inc, Southside Office

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Address: 10041 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23235

10041 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, Va. 23235 Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J

Saturday, July 10: Oakmeade Apartments

Time: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Address: 300 Airport Pl., Highland Springs, Va. 23075

300 Airport Pl., Highland Springs, Va. 23075 Vaccine Type: Pfizer/J&J

Saturday, July 10: Gospel Fest (pending confirmation)

Time: 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Address: 2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. 23223

2600 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, Va. 23223 Vaccine Type: TBD

Sunday, July 11: Brown’s Island