Richmond Animal Care and Control accepts animals of all sheeps and sizes

Richmond Animal Care and Control was called Wednesday after this sheep was found roaming in the City of Richmond. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the first time in its history, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is counting sheep.

“Our officers received a call on the phone that there was a sheep, and we were like, ‘ha, yeah right,’ and then we got there, and there really was a sheep,” RACC Director Christie Chipps Peters said. “We have never had a sheep at out shelter, and I don’t know why this year seems to trend to the barnyard animals.”

RACC officials tell 8News the sheep was found on Hey Road by a citizen who called authorities.

In June, two cows were found in the City of Richmond, not far from where this sheep was found, although Chipps Peters does not believe the incidents are connected.

“When the sheep walked in today to the shelter, we all needed a bit of a smile, and he delivered in that capacity,” Chipps Peters said. “He lets everyone pet him, he lays his head in your lap and against your leg when you pet him, so he know what love means.”

The sheep’s interaction with the individuals at RACC is why Chipps Peters thinks he has been owned and loved by someone.

The sheep is being housed at the Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit’s barn, where Chipps Peters says he has his own stall.

“He’s been getting along with our horses, and they’ve been checking him out,” Sgt. Anthony Paciello said. “He’s very vocal, so he talks a lot.”

Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit is taking care of this sheep, which was found Wednesday on Hey Road. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The sheep will be on stray hold for a six-day period. If someone has not claimed him by Nov. 10, he will be put up for adoption.

“If he is not owned by someone or they do not want him, we already have people lined up that want to adopt him,” Chipps Peters said. “Hopefully we can find his owner […] and then if not, he’ll find a great home.”

Anyone who encounters a loose animal is urged to call police or RACC directly at 804-646-5573.