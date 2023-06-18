RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control has announced that it will close for two weeks after a dog tested positive for Canine Flu.

According to a Facebook post from the animal shelter posted at 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 18, no visitors, volunteers or fosters will be able to enter the facility for the next two weeks after a dog tested positive for the virus and many others are symptomatic.

According to the post, intake will be limited to animal bites and cruelty cases during the duration of the two weeks. The shelter will not be able to pick up any stray dogs during this time, anyone who finds one should either try to find its owner or contact the shelter for a crate and food.

All the animals currently in the shelter will remain there for the duration of the two weeks for observation and treatment if necessary. According to the post, the strain of Canine Flu present in the shelter can also be contagious to cats.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Canine Influenza, or Canine Flu, can cause cough, runny nose, fever, lethargy, eye discharge and reduced appetite in dogs, though not all that are infected show symptoms. Most dogs infected with Canine Flu recover within three weeks, but can develop bacterial infections which can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia.