RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you have been looking for a new furry friend, this weekend might be the perfect time to adopt a dog or cat from Richmond Animal Care and Control.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is cutting adoption fees in half on Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend.

Typical adoption fees are $100 for dogs older than 5 months and all cats and kittens, or $150 for puppies 4 months and younger. The adoption fee is waived for pets that are 9 years old or older, or have special needs. City of Richmond residents will also have to purchase a $10 pet license when they adopt an animal.

You can browse all the available animals online, and can visit them in person 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.