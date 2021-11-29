Richmond Animal Care and Control: Dog found in critical condition, another found dead beside dumpster

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for information regarding two separate instances leaving a dog being found dead in a crate and another fighting for its life in a plastic bin.

On November 21, a dog was found in critical condition on the 700 block of Dawn Street.

The young male brindle-pitbull mixed dog was found wrapped in a blanket inside a plastic bin.

RACC is working to save the dog.

Another dog was found dead in a crate next to a dumpster on November 23 at the 3600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Dog found in critical condition, wrapped in blanket in a plastic bin. (Photo: RACC)

The dog was a tan and white pitbull mix.

RACC said any information can be helpful for the investigation into how the dogs ended up in the condition they were found in. You can contact the organization at 804-646-5573.