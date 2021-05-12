Richmond Animal Care and Control gives update on horse recovering after fiery crash in Sussex County

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal Care and Control released a positive update regarding one of the horses involved in the fiery crash in Sussex County that killed one man and three horses.

Last week RACC shared that a horse named Sailor was still battling with injuries as a result of the crash. The horse was being treated for smoke inhalation, broken jaw and a fracture in his ankle with a possible torn ligament, according to RACC.

After two surgeries, the organization released a video of Sailor’s enjoying a meal now that his jaw is fixed.

According to a release from Virginia State Police, a 77-year-old man was driving a 2010 Ford F250 with a horse trailer on I-95 north when he ran off the road. The man struck a tree, causing his truck to jackknife and hit another tree. The truck and trailer — which had four horses inside — then both caught on fire.

“The Sussex team rushed the surviving horses to the emergency vet and sadly the mare was too badly burned to make it and she was humanely euthanized,” RACC said in their post.