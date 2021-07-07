Richmond Animal Care and Control investigating dog killed in drive-by shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for the public’s help identifying the person who they say shot and killed a dog.

The animal center said they received a crazy number of calls in the last 24 hours. Over the weekend, they were busy and made several trips to the emergency veterinarian’s office.

Richmond police told 8News that RACC has its own investigators and is taking lead on the latest dog shooting. According to a Facebook post by RACC, the deadly shooting happened on Monday, July 5 at the 100 block E 33rd Street around 12:30 p.m.

The dog, Luca, was shot and killed inside his fenced yard in what appears to be a drive-by, RACC wrote.

RACC said witnesses saw a gold Nissan Altima (missing the driver’s side rear hubcap) and a black male passenger as the shooter.

If you have any information, call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.