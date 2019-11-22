Richmond Animal Care and Control looking to sell new #TeamTommie license plates

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tommie the pitbull story is now reaching cars as Richmond Animal Care and Control is trying to create a license plate in his honor.

Tommie is the dog who was tied to a pole and burned. He later died. RACC raised thousands of dollars in his honor, and the General Assembly even passed “Tommie’s Law” making animal cruelty a felony.

RACC needs to pre-sell 450 Tommie license plates to qualify for a Virginia plate. Once RACC collects 450 applications, a bill will be submitted in the General Assembly during the 2020 session to officially create the plate.

You can drop off any application to RACC if you are interested. Learn more by clicking here.