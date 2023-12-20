RICHMOND (WRIC) – As 2023 nears its end, Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) said this year has been a non-stop cycle of animals coming in and out – and recently, they’ve seen an uptick in neglect cases.

“We’re finding a lot of abandoned animals and it seems to be a trend not just in the city of Richmond, but around the state and around the country,” said Robin Young, RACC operations coordinator.

Young said the shelter receives so many stray animals that many don’t have any identification, which can create a longer time for them in the shelter.

“Our officers are doing a really tough job right now of finding animals that are emaciated, neglected, tied to different objects throughout the city,” Young said.

This is just three weeks after a puppy was found dead attached to a fire hydrant in the city’s Northside – finding out it likely died from starvation.

The shelter now houses between 50 and 60 dogs, as well as 25 cats, and they just began their ‘Free Christmas Foster Care Program,’ which will run until Jan. 2. During the holidays, this initiative allows people to house a pet for several weeks.

To foster an animal over the holidays, send RACC an email at Christie.peters@rva.gov to inform the shelter about any additional pets, and the staff will match you with a cat or dog.

“If you’re thinking about adopting, maybe it’s a good time to try one out, see if you’re ready. And it gives us space and it gives our staff a little bit of a break from feeding and cleaning and being at capacity with animals,” said Young.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, RACC posted pictures of their dogs who are up for foster care and adoption dressed in their holiday best.

And just hours after the photos were posted, someone has offered to sponsor all the adoption fees for each of the dogs who were featured. Adoption fees are $100.

“Our staff is really creative. We got a lot of things, donated cute hats, costumes, things like that. So our staff just likes to have fun, especially during the different holidays, throughout the year, and dressing animals up for photos just based on the time of the year,” Young said. “So to dress them up and kind of help them celebrate the holidays, it helps get attention for them.”