RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) has reported that another dog has been found abandoned next to a dumpster at an apartment complex in South Richmond.

According to RACC, a dog was found in a crate next to a dumpster near Gravestone Court at The Residences at Brookside on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 19.

A dog was found abandoned next to a dumpster at the Gravestone Court apartment complex in Richmond on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Credit: RACC

“Anyone recognize this four-month-old female pitty puppy?” a social post from RACC reads. “This is the second time we’ve found a dog in this exact location and situation.”

On Friday, July 21, another dog was found in a crate next to the dumpster.

“We are going to say this again. Out loud. It is NEVER ok to abandon your dog in a crate next to the dumpster, discarded like trash,” RACC said at the time. “We are TIRED of cleaning up the fall out from citizens’ awful decisions and we are heartbroken for these animals who trusted their owners that failed them.”

A dog was found abandoned next to a dumpster at the Gravestone Court apartment complex in Richmond on Friday, July 14. Credit: RACC

Shelter staff have reportedly found more abandoned dogs in 2023 than in any previous years, according to RACC.

Anyone with information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact RACC at 804-646-5573.