RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is giving pet owners an important reminder after a dog was found abandoned next to a dumpster at a Richmond apartment complex over the weekend.

RACC shared on Friday, July 21 that a dog had been found in a crate next to a dumpster at Gravestone Court, an apartment complex off of Whitehead Road.

A dog was found abandoned next to a dumpster at the Gravestone Court apartment complex in Richmond on Friday, July 14. Credit: RACC

The shelter reminded the community that dogs should never be left in crates outside, especially during severe weather.

“We are going to say this again. Out loud. It is NEVER ok to abandon your dog in a crate next to the dumpster, discarded like trash,” RACC wrote on Facebook, “We are TIRED of cleaning up the fall out from citizens awful decisions and we are heartbroken for these animals who trusted their owners that failed them.”

RACC also shared that in 2023, shelter staff have found more abandoned dogs in the community than they have in previous years. While this latest pup survived, other abandoned dogs in Richmond have not been so lucky and have died before they could be rescued.

If you recognize the dog from Gravestone Court, call RACC at 804-636-5573.

