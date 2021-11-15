Richmond Animal Care and Control seeking potential foster families for pets during the Thanksgiving period

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking for help from families who are able to foster a dog or cat during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

RACC said “no one should spend Thanksgiving alone” — even pets.

The foundation said the potential foster families must be in the area and not traveling during a period from Nov. 21 to Dec. 3.

RACC will provide the supplies and long as “you provide the love.”

If you are interested in helping, RACC asks you to send an email to Christie.Peters@Richmondgov.com.