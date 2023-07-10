Sign outside of Richmond Animal Care and Control. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) is still dealing with canine flu cases among the dogs in their care after its recent two week quarantine period ended.

The city shelter was prepared to resume normal operations on July 7, after a week of free adoptions beginning July 1 — the day of its grand reopening.

Now, RACC is reaching out and asking the community to help it accommodate these sick animals.

How can you help RACC handle their canine flu cases?

Don’t call RACC for your own healthy dogs.

If you find a stray, try to find its owner first before calling the shelter.

If possible, ask about fostering a dog. This makes more room for sick dogs.

There is no information on a possible second quarantine period at the time of reporting.