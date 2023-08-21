RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) has announced a dog and cat show fundraiser that will feature shelter pets early next year.

The fundraiser — known as “Muttminster/Meowminster” — will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, at Richmond’s Main Street Station.

There will be competitions — both, in person for dogs and virtually for cats — as well as pet vendors, food trucks and other family-friendly activities.

The show will feature competitions in a number of different categories, which RACC staff members are still planning. Anyone who has a unique category idea is encouraged to share in the official Facebook thread.

The proceeds from the event will go toward the RACC Team Tommie fund.