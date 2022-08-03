RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal Care and Control is ready to bring its spaying and neutering services to furry friends in need around the city.

On Tuesday, RACC unveiled its new mobile spay/neuter trailer for the city’s pets.

The RACC spay/neuter trailer with two of its supporters. Credit: Richmond Animal Care and Control / Facebook

RACC thanked supporters on Facebook for their help, and gave a special shout-out to the truck rental company Penske for its donations and for transporting the trailer to Virginia from Arizona.

The trailer was build by Magnum Mobile Specialty Vehicles. “We are thrilled with the result and can’t wait to use it. Such a great day! Hooray!” RACC wrote on Facebook.

Check out RACC’s Facebook page for more information or to get updates about services.