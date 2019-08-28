Richmond Animal League at capacity — foster parents wanted

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal League is looking for people who want to foster cats and kittens.

A partnering animal control reached out to RAL asking for help with cats and kittens but RAL is at capacity. RAL can’t take the kittens unless they are able to find immediate foster parents.

“Do you have a spare bedroom, a spare bathroom these little ones can crash in?” RAL asked, adding that foster homes extend the walls of RAL and allow thousands of animals to be helped.

If you can help, please email Kaicee Roberston at kaicee@ral.org.

