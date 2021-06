RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League is holding a kitten shower on Saturday.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at the RAL shelter on International Drive.

You can drop off kitten supplies like food plus any comfort items, and maybe you’ll even find yourself a fur-ever friend.

If there’s already a cat you have your eye on, submit an application online first.

Last year, RAL says it took in over 700 kittens.