RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League is hosting its first pet Halloween Costume Contest and the public will be voting on the winner.

From now until Oct. 31, animal lovers can visit the shelter’s Facebook page and place their votes.

RAL said that votes can be made by “liking” or “commenting” on each photo.

There are plenty of animals to choose from and some are even available for adoption.

Visit the RAL Facebook page for more information.