RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to welcome a furry family member into your home for the holidays? Richmond Animal League will hold its annual holiday adoption event throughout December in hopes of giving each pet a home for the holidays.

Richmond Animal League works with 30 municipal shelters and rescue partners to reduce euthanasia rates across Central Virginia, according to to the organization’s website.

From Dec. 1 through Dec. 20, adoption fees will be lowered to just $10. Adoption hours will also be extended.

Any pet not adopted will be fostered by volunteers. Anyone looking to foster a dog or cat can do so by visiting Richmond Animal League’s website.

Foster pick-ups will start Monday, Dec. 18 and all pets must be picked up by noon on Thursday, December 21. Pets will be able to come back to the shelter starting Monday, Jan. 8.