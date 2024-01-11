RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Animal League will host its annual Sugar and Spice event to raise money for animals in need during the loving month of February.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 6 to 9 p.m., the organization will host its Sugar and Spice cocktail event at Atlas 42, located on 4032 Cox Road, Suite A, in Glenn Allen, to raise money for the essential care of the shelter’s animals.

The event will feature all-you-can-eat food from local restaurants and an open bar.

It will also have an art auction with Small Art with Big Heart for event attendees to buy small art pieces made and donated by local artists and students.

For more information about the Sugar and Spice event or to purchase tickets, visit RAL’s website here.