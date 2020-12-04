Richmond Animal League to launch 10th annual holiday adoption event

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Animal League wants to find homes for all of the homeless pets in their care this holiday season. If you’ve been wanting a four-legged friend this year then now is your chance!

For the last ten years, RAL has put on their Operation Silent Night adoption night. By lowering adoption fees from Dec. 11 to Dec. 22 they hope to clear their shelter in time for the winter holidays.

On Dec. 23 they will hold a virtual luminary ceremony to top off the event. Different types of luminaries can be purchased to help support the shelter.

During the RAL event all adoption fees will be reduced to $10. Typically adoption fees range from $75 to $200 depending on the animal and its age. The shelter currently has cats, kittens and dogs listed for adoption on their website. At times they also have puppies available.

The RAL is non-profit, no-kill animal shelter that has been operating in Richmond since 1979. They help over 2,000 pets every year.

“A pet adopted from anywhere is a win for pets everywhere,” says Kaicee Robertson, RAL’s Director of Development. “We want to encourage people to adopt a pet from ANY shelter. Central Virginia has so many amazing shelters and organizations working to save lives. If you don’t find a pet who is right for your family at RAL, please consider looking at other animal shelters.”

LATEST HEADLINES: