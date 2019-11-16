Richmond Animal League unveils new spay and neuter clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new center to help care for local animals was unveiled in Richmond Friday.

The “Richmond Animal League” held a ribbon-cutting for the new “Loving Spay and Neuter Clinic.”

Officials with Richmond Animal League are hopeful the new location on Branchway Road will help provide a wider range of services to animals in need.

“We already serve so much of the community not just here in Chesterfield but also the surrounding counties and this just allows us to have a much bigger presence in the community and serve more and more people who are seeking to spay and neuter,” said Elizabeth Thomas, executive director of Richmond Animal League.

Richmond Animal League officials say their goal is to end euthanasia through Central Virginia. Officials hope “a proper spay and neuter clinic” is the first step.