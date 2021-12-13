Richmond Animal League’s ‘Operation Silent Night’ is a go

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For two weeks in December, the cost to adopt your new furry friend at Richmond Animal League will be reduced.

Dec. 9 through Dec. 21, RAL is holding their annual Operation Silent Night event, and will be lowering adoption fees on all of their adult cats, kittens and adult dogs to $10.

RAL said that they will also be extending their hours during this event time period.

Last year, the animal shelter claims that during Operation Silent Night they were able to find homes for 116 cats and dogs.

On the night of Dec. 22, RAL said that they will be holding a luminary ceremony to celebrate all of the animals who found a new home in time for the holidays.