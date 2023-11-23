RICHMOND, Va. (ABC/WRIC) — Thanksgiving is not just for humans. Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) began its foster program this week, providing new homes to many animals this holiday season.

RACC hosted its ninth annual Thanksgiving foster program, where families can foster a cat or dog on Sunday, Nov. 19, through Friday, Dec. 1. According to ABC News, the shelter was able to successfully empty its facilities on Thanksgiving Eve, Nov. 22, and give the animals a home.

Every Thanksgiving, the shelter’s population is able to be reduced by as much as 75%, according to ABC News.

“It’s just a really incredible morale boost,” RACC Director Christie Peters told ABC News. “It’s so nice to see a really happy ending time and time again.”

The first adopted animal from the program was a dog named Ice Cream Cake, who now lives with her new family, the Garners.

“We’d like to thank the team at Richmond Animal Care and Control for introducing us to the new member of our family, Ice Cream Cake,” the Garner family told ABC News.

Other animals adopted in RACC’s foster program were two pit bulls named Baconator and Hotel Transylvania.